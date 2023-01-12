Iowa State Makes Two Coaching Hires Official

Iowa State has made two hidings official as of this morning and one of them is a special teams coordinator! Praise the lord!

10-year NFL career and success as a coach! Excited to add @PoteatCoach as our new cornerbacks coach!https://t.co/eqTZwG1Yxv



️ ️ pic.twitter.com/ylD0ZHhYw5 — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) January 12, 2023

Adding terrific experience to our staff as running backs coach/special teams coordinator! Welcome to Iowa State, @Coach_Langs!https://t.co/CmqprIUFfY



️ ️ pic.twitter.com/9zUI4ZnOlT — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) January 12, 2023

Hank Poteat will coach the cornerbacks. He had a lengthy NFL career and has been wildly successful in the college ranks as a coach to date. With the staff turnover this last season at Wisconsin, Iowa State was able to make a move to help deepen their defensive side of the ball.

Jordan Langs is going to get some buzz from Cyclone fans who have been wanting a special teams coordinator for years! Well, you finally have one! Langs has spent the last 6 seasons as head coach at Indiana Wesleyan. An NAIA school which started the program from the ground up with Langs as the head coach. The school has poured a significant amount of resources into football there and Langs will leave it as one of the most sought after jobs in NAIA.

Iowa State will have one more position coach to hire on the offensive side of the ball. It remains to be seen who that may be. Stay tuned to WRNL as more develops.