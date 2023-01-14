3 Iowa State at Utah Valley: PREVIEW and THREAD

Iowa State is out to Utah to face Utah Valley

After Going against Wyoming and Previously ranked #3 Arizona State last weekend, the mighty Cyclones are traveling to Utah to face the Wolverines. The Wolverines are 1-4 in the season so far. But the record is very deceiving. The Wolverines have some good wrestlers. Let's look at the Starting lineup for tonight's duel.

Starting lineup

*Intermat/Flowrestling Rankings

125: Caleb Fuessley (ISU) Vs. Kase Mauger (Utah Valley)

133: Ramazan Attasauov 23/24 or Zach Redding (ISU) Vs. Kobe Nelms or Stockton O’Brien (Utah Valley)

141: Casey Swiderski 18/17 or Drew Woodly (ISU) Vs. Ty Smith or James Emmer (Utah Valley)

149: Paniro Johnson 7/6 (ISU) Vs. Isaiah Delgado or Tyson Humpherys (Utah Valley)

157: Jason Kraisser 30/HM (ISU) Vs. Alex Emmer (Utah Valley)

165: David Carr (ISU) 3/3 Vs. Danny Snediker or Cameron Haddock (Utah Valley)

174: Julien Broderson 28/HM or Carter Schmidt (ISU) Vs. Demetrius Romero 7/11 (Utah Valley)

184: Marcus Coleman (ISU) 4/4 Vs. Hunter Morse or Caleb Uhlenhopp (Utah Valley)

197: Yonger Bastida (ISU) 5/3 Vs. Evan Bockman 24/23 or Jack Forbes (Utah State)

285: Sam Schuyler (ISU) 10/9 Vs. Chase Trussell (Utah Valley)

Overall Outlook And Notes

Iowa State will be favored in 9 of the 10 matches. One matchup that I would really enjoy seeing is Julien Broderson vs Demetrius Romero. Demetrius is an 8-year starter and is looking to make a final run. I would enjoy seeing how well Broderson goes against him. Yonger Bastida will also be facing a ranked foe with Evan Bockman, but I expect Bastida to win this one.

Iowa State will take care of business and get a nice win before they head into a whirlwind of tough opponents. On a side note, Kysen Terukina will be out for the season. He will be getting shoulder surgery. We are hoping to get Corey Cabanban back in early February.

Prediction: Iowa State- 38 Utah Valley-3

Where: Orem, Utah at Lockhart Arena

When: January 14th at 9 PM

How To Watch: