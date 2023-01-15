Twister Sisters Before the Storm: Texas

Last Time Out

The last time the women took the court was a home match against Kansas State. Solid defense led them to a 67-56 win in their first game without Stephanie Soares. Emily Ryan stepped up and led the team in points, assists, and rebounds with a stat line of 14, 11, and 8.

More K-State game details.

About Texas

Texas is 12-5 and 3-1 in conference play. Last year the Cyclones played Texas three times and lost all of those matchups.

In their last time out, Texas beat #23 Kansas 72-59. In this game they shot a higher percentage from deep than they did from the free throw line, posting a lowly 54% from the stripe, but an impressive 66% from behind the arc. The Longhorns are a well rounded team, and have shot 45.6% from the floor on the year as well as being 16th in the country in blocks per game with 5.3.

Opponent Player to Watch

5’10” senior Shaylee Gonzalez. In her last game she dropped 26 points and 3 steals. On the year she is averaging 12 points per game and just shy of 4 boards and 3 assists. A 40% shooter on the season, Gonzalez is efficient and was a big addition to the Longhorns this year. The transfer from BYU, Gonzalez was the WCC player of the year last season and is fully capable of taking over games.

What Will Happen

“Pretty simple to me... Horns down as they say.”

Iowa State University - 75

The University of Texas - 78

Pick Three

Denae Fritz scores 12+ Emily Ryan has 8+ assists. Lexi Donarski holds Shaylee Gonzalez to less than 10 points.

Game Notes

The Matchup: 15 Iowa State (11-3, 3-1 Big 12) vs. Texas (12-5. 3-1 Big 12)

Where: Moody Center - Austin, Texas

When: Sunday, January 15 2023 - 4:00

TV: ESPN2

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network/Varsity Radio App

Stats: Live Stats

The Series: 25-21 Texas (Texas has won 6 straight)