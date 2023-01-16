The Mid-Morning Dump: Brock Purdy Wins First Playoff Start

Iowa State Athletics

TWO POINT LOSS. The Cyclones couldn’t quite turn a gutsy performance into a victory in Lawrence.

EXTENDED RECAP. A great deep dive into the KU game from SMDDEE here.

DON’T LET IT SNOWBALL. No shame in this loss, but they need to rebound Tuesday.

LADIES LOSE AGAIN. The Cyclones look broken without Stephanie Soares.

DOWN GOES UTAH VALLEY. The Cyclone wrestlers handled the Wolverines.

BIG 12 POWER RANKINGS. From Heartland College Sports.

FOUR TUDDYS FOR BROCK. What a performance from the rookie.

Around The Country

COLLEGE BASKETBALL. Winners and losers from the week previous.

TOUGHEST LOSS. Of Kirk Cousins’ career against the Giants.

CHARGERS WYD. They blew a 27 point lead to the Jags.

ON TO KANSAS CITY. For the upstart Jacksonville Jaguars.

COWBOYS BUCS PREVIEW. Playoff Monday Night Football.

49ERS. They’re ready for the title drought to end.

BENGALS WIN. Thanks to a long defensive touchdown.

NBA TRADE RUMORS. Take a look at each teams trade assets here.

LEBUM. Becomes the 2nd NBA player to score 38,000 points.

JA MORANT. What a ferocious dunk.

DARIUS MILES. A basketball player at Alabama was charged with capital murder.