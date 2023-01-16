Cyclone Women Ranked 18th in Latest AP Poll

After a 1-1 week, Iowa State falls three spots to No. 18 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll.

The Cyclones picked up a win against Kansas State on January 11th, before falling to Texas in Austin on January 15th.

POLL ALERT: Baylor falls out of women's AP Top 25 for 1st time since 2004; Ohio State up to No. 2 after Stanford loss.



Full poll: https://t.co/1pTbOEzdjJ pic.twitter.com/bs1Z1gk9kK — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) January 16, 2023

Stanford’s loss to USC dropped them from 2nd to 4th, leaving South Carolina, Ohio State, and LSU in the top three spots.

North Carolina State fell the farthest, going from 11th to 20th, while North Carolina saw the biggest rise, 22nd to 17th.

For the first time this season, Iowa State is not the highest-ranked Big 12 team. Oklahoma checks in at 15th while Texas is back into the poll at 25th. Baylor, Kansas, and West Virginia all received votes. Baylor is unranked for the first time since 2004.

The Cyclones are in action in Hilton Coliseum twice this week, playing host to Oklahoma State on January 18th (6:30 pm, ESPN+) and Kansas on January 21st (5 pm, ESPN+).