Litecast: Previewing Texas at Hilton, Football Staff Changes, and More!

Matt Nelson and Austin Keeney are back to break down Iowa State’s 2 point loss in Lawrence that actually leads to some more positive vibes around the basketball team. Next, we preview the return of Tyrese Hunter to Hilton with Texas in town. After a quick check in on the women’s basketball season with the loss of Stephanie Soares to injury, we finish with an update on the football coaching staff. Matt Campbell hired a special teams coordinator folks. He really did it. Presented by DRF Sportsbook!