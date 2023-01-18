The Mid-Morning Dump: A Classic in Hilton

Iowa State Athletics

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT Last night was one to remember in Hilton... Also I thought Tyrese Hunter was on Texas now? Did anyone see him in the second half?

GAMEDAY Bring that energy back to Hilton tonight.





Oklahoma State

Ames, Iowa

️ Hilton Coliseum

⏰ 6:30 PM

⚪ WEAR WHITE!

https://t.co/uNwvWtPLUg



️ ️ pic.twitter.com/EpHPX7J0OQ — Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) January 18, 2023 Around the Country

TENNIS Down goes Nadal.

MACKENZIE MCDONALD UPSETS REIGNING CHAMPION AND NO. 1 SEED RAFAEL NADAL IN ROUND 2 OF THE AUSTRALIAN OPEN pic.twitter.com/TzI1chESjD — ESPN (@espn) January 18, 2023

K-STATE UPSET They pulled it off in OT over the blue chickens.

LAMAR Where will one of the most electric QBs in the country play next season?

ALABAMA INVESTIGATION More on the murder case around the Alabama basketball squad.

MONDAY NIGHT MELTDOWN What happened in the Dallas kicking room?

NIL FALLTHROUGH Florida QB commit wants out.