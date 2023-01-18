 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Mid-Morning Dump: A Classic in Hilton

Horns are so down.

By RyanHarrison
Iowa State Athletics

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT Last night was one to remember in Hilton... Also I thought Tyrese Hunter was on Texas now? Did anyone see him in the second half?

GAMEDAY Bring that energy back to Hilton tonight.

Around the Country

TENNIS Down goes Nadal.

K-STATE UPSET They pulled it off in OT over the blue chickens.

LAMAR Where will one of the most electric QBs in the country play next season?

ALABAMA INVESTIGATION More on the murder case around the Alabama basketball squad.

MONDAY NIGHT MELTDOWN What happened in the Dallas kicking room?

NIL FALLTHROUGH Florida QB commit wants out.

More From Wide Right & Natty Lite

