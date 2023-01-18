Twister Sisters Before the Storm: Oklahoma State

Last Time Out

Iowa State lost to Texas 68-53. Costly turnovers made the Cyclones have to work extra hard to stay in the game. Texas was able to capitalize on Iowa State’s mistakes, which made the Long Horns hard to beat.

Ashley Joens put in work underneath and became Iowa State’s career rebound school record holder. She currently has 1,215 rebounds which ranks fifth in Big12 history. Joens led the way with 21 points, and the next closest was Emily Ryan who finished with nine points. Ryan also had three assists and three steals.

About Oklahoma State

First-year head coach Jacie Hoyt has the Cowgirls at 13-4, already surpassing their win total (9) from a year ago. They are currently riding a 3-game win streak, coming up with wins against Texas, Baylor, and TCU after losing their first two Big 12 games.

Despite early losses to Kent State and Purdue, Oklahoma State has found its rhythm and has become a very competitive Big 12 team. This has come on the backs of their high-powered offense. Currently averaging 77.7 ppg, OSU has found its niche in taking good, efficient shots - especially from long range. The Cowgirls shoot over 38% from deep, good for 9th-best in all of college basketball. They have also been able to rebound the ball well, maximizing their possessions and making sure their opponents don’t get a second shot.

Oklahoma State takes care of the basketball as well, ranking in the top 15 nationally for turnovers per game (12.4), turnover rate (14.8%), and assist/turnover ratio (1.3).

Defensively, they are about a middle-of-the-pack team. Which is an accomplishment in itself, as it’s pretty rare we see this good of a defense with this good of an offense. OSU doesn’t force many turnovers and ISU doesn’t turn it over much, that could play a big factor tonight either way.

Opponent Player to Watch

Naomie Alnatas came with Coach Hoyt from UMKC, where she spent three seasons. She leads the Cowgirls in scoring at 14.1 ppg while dishing out 4.2 assists per game. As of late, Alnatas has been on a deadly tear, averaging an even 20 ppg over her last four games. So good in fact, she’s the reigning Big 12 Player of the Week. She isn’t quite to the level of Emily Ryan, but she is a good 2nd choice for who should be on triple-double watch tonight as well. A very exciting player that will give any defense a good challenge.

What Will Happen

Iowa State will get back in the groove and beat up on some pokes. Shots will fall and turnovers will be scarce for the Cyclones. “Cowgirls, moo-women, hell even heifer-ladies. Don’t matta to me. Clones in fo’.”

Iowa State University - 72

Oklahoma State- 63

Pick Three

Emily Ryan gets a double-double. Morgan Kane hits a late three-pointer. Ashley Joens tallies 9 more rebounds.

Game Notes

The Matchup: No. 18 Iowa State (11-4, 3-2 Big 12) VS. Oklahoma State (13-4, 3-2 Big 12)

Where: Hilton Coliseum - Ames, Iowa

When: Wednesday, January 18th, 2023 - 6:30 pm

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Talent: Alex Cohen, Molly Parrott

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network/Varsity Radio App Talent: Noah Wolf, Jamie Steyer Johnson

Live Stats: StatBroadcast

The Series: Oklahoma State leads 37-35