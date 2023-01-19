The Mid-Morning Dump: The Women get back on track

Iowa State Athletics

THE GIRLS ARE BACK Iowa State Women’s Basketball wins a hard-fought game against Oklahoma State. Not just a win for themselves but for Coach Fennelly as well.

Around the Country

NBA The Grizzlies and Cavs played an all-timer with a must-watch ending. Then Dylan Coon and all Trae Young supporters showed Luka who really won the trade on draft night.

Absolutely INCREDIBLE ending to this Grizzlies-Cavs game as the Grizzlies pull out a thriller pic.twitter.com/3n5ttdHBaj — eric (@EricTweetsNBA) January 19, 2023

TROUBLE-MAKER Stephen A. Smith fumbled big time in an interview with some things to say about Rihanna.

CBB HOOPS A weak slate of College Basketball had a couple of upsets, including a top-10 team going down.

BFF Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad) were at a Rockets game together.