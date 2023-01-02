The Mid-Morning Dump: First Dump of the New Year

Iowa State Athletics

DOWN GOES BAYLOR. The Cyclones used a dominant second half to knock of the #12 Bears.

ROAD WIN FOR THE SISTERS. A successful trip to Lubbock for the Cyclones.

JORDAO RETIRES.

SOUTHERN SCUFFLE. 7 Cyclones advance to day two.

JJ KOHL. Cyclone commit JJ Kohl talked to 24/7.

TAMIN LIPSEY. Nice article from CF on his rising star.

BROCK PURDY.

Babe wake up, Brock Purdy's throwing dimes



KNBR call ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/nRgmh93E27 — Sam Hustis (@SamHustis) January 1, 2023

Around The Country

TCU UPSETS MICHIGAN. ALL GLORY TO THE HYPNOTOAD.

GEORGIA HANGS ON. In a great finish against Ohio State.

BIG 12 BASKETBALL RECAP. From week 1 of the conference season.

TIME LORD CAUSES DELAY. Due to a severely bent rim.

TYLER THE HERO. Tyler Herro wins it on a game winner.

PLAYERS EACH TEAM NEEDS TO TRADE. In the Association.

PACKERS KILL VIKINGS. In a dominant blow-out win.

NFL POWER RANKINGS. One week of the season left to go.

NFL GRADES. From Week 17.

DOLPHINS ELIMINATED. Following loss to the Patriots.