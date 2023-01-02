The Mid-Morning Dump: First Dump of the New Year

DOWN GOES BAYLOR. The Cyclones used a dominant second half to knock of the #12 Bears.
ROAD WIN FOR THE SISTERS. A successful trip to Lubbock for the Cyclones.
JORDAO RETIRES.
December 29, 2022
SOUTHERN SCUFFLE. 7 Cyclones advance to day two.
JJ KOHL. Cyclone commit JJ Kohl talked to 24/7.
TAMIN LIPSEY. Nice article from CF on his rising star.
BROCK PURDY.
Babe wake up, Brock Purdy's throwing dimes— Sam Hustis (@SamHustis) January 1, 2023
KNBR call ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/nRgmh93E27
TCU UPSETS MICHIGAN. ALL GLORY TO THE HYPNOTOAD.
GEORGIA HANGS ON. In a great finish against Ohio State.
BIG 12 BASKETBALL RECAP. From week 1 of the conference season.
TIME LORD CAUSES DELAY. Due to a severely bent rim.
TYLER THE HERO. Tyler Herro wins it on a game winner.
PLAYERS EACH TEAM NEEDS TO TRADE. In the Association.
PACKERS KILL VIKINGS. In a dominant blow-out win.
NFL POWER RANKINGS. One week of the season left to go.
NFL GRADES. From Week 17.
DOLPHINS ELIMINATED. Following loss to the Patriots.
