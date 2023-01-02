 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Mid-Morning Dump: First Dump of the New Year

The Cyclones closed out 2022 on a very high note

By CYHusker
/ new

Iowa State Athletics

DOWN GOES BAYLOR. The Cyclones used a dominant second half to knock of the #12 Bears.

ROAD WIN FOR THE SISTERS. A successful trip to Lubbock for the Cyclones.

JORDAO RETIRES.

SOUTHERN SCUFFLE. 7 Cyclones advance to day two.

JJ KOHL. Cyclone commit JJ Kohl talked to 24/7.

TAMIN LIPSEY. Nice article from CF on his rising star.

BROCK PURDY.

Around The Country

TCU UPSETS MICHIGAN. ALL GLORY TO THE HYPNOTOAD.

GEORGIA HANGS ON. In a great finish against Ohio State.

BIG 12 BASKETBALL RECAP. From week 1 of the conference season.

TIME LORD CAUSES DELAY. Due to a severely bent rim.

TYLER THE HERO. Tyler Herro wins it on a game winner.

PLAYERS EACH TEAM NEEDS TO TRADE. In the Association.

PACKERS KILL VIKINGS. In a dominant blow-out win.

NFL POWER RANKINGS. One week of the season left to go.

NFL GRADES. From Week 17.

DOLPHINS ELIMINATED. Following loss to the Patriots.

Next Up In Iowa State Basketball

Loading comments...