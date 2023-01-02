Twister Sisters climb to 11th in AP Poll

After a 13-day “break,” Iowa State traveled to Lubbock and brought home a victory to end the 2022 calendar year. The Cyclones hadn’t seen much movement in the AP Poll in recent weeks, but they rise four spots this week up to No. 11.

POLL ALERT: Utah jumps into top 10 of women's AP Top 25 for first time, 3 teams remain in top 10 after losses to unranked schools; Gamecocks remain No. 1.



See the full poll: https://t.co/ZpzgqczOov pic.twitter.com/8jARwORxYl — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) January 2, 2023

Indiana’s loss to Michigan State shook up the top-5 for the first time since November, as they fall to 6th with Notre Dame and UConn jumping the Hoosiers.

Iowa State saw the biggest rise in the poll, as North Carolina fell the farthest, dropping 9 spots from 13th to 22nd.

The Cyclones remain the highest-ranked Big 12 team, Oklahoma not far behind at 17th, Kansas goes up to 21st, and Baylor sits still at 23rd. Texas also received votes.

ISU is in action twice this week, hosting West Virginia (Jan. 4, 6:30 pm, ESPN+) before heading to Norman to face Oklahoma (Jan. 8, 2 pm, ESPN2).