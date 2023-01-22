4-Star Dwayne Pierce Commits To Iowa State

The Cyclones landed their third recruit of 2024, with the commitment of Dwayne Pierce, the No. 70 overall prospect in the class of 2024, per Rivals. The New York native is listed at 6’5 and 190 pounds. He joins both JT Rock and Nojus Indrusaitis as a part of the 2024 class.

Dwayne Pierce chose Iowa State over Florida State, Memphis, Penn State, Seton Hall, and others. On Tuesday, he took an official visit to Ames and attended that day’s matchup against Texas.

“It felt like home for me,” Pierce said to Bill Seals of the CycloneReport. “It felt like I could go in as a man and come out as a better man, on and off the court, at Iowa State.”

Stay tuned to WRNL as more develops.