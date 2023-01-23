Twister Sisters Remain 18th in Latest AP Poll

After a 2-0 week, the Cyclones see no movement in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

POLL ALERT: Women's AP Top 25 has no teams from Texas for the first time in its 47-year history; South Carolina, Ohio State, Stanford top rankings.



Full poll: https://t.co/ZpzgqczgyX pic.twitter.com/dHxiEK5Fgn — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) January 23, 2023

Stanford jumps undefeated LSU to get into the top three, as that is the only change we see in the top seven.

Duke took a tumble, falling three spots from 14th to 17th, while North Carolina jumped the highest from 17th to 15th. Overall, not a ton of movement in the poll.

Oklahoma remains the highest-ranked Big 12 team at 14th, followed by just Iowa State as the only other top 25. Texas received votes. Worth noting, this is the first time in the history of the AP Poll that there is no team from the state of Texas. Sad!

Iowa State heads to Fort Worth to take on TCU on Wednesday, January 25 (6:30 pm, ESPN+), before welcoming No. 14 Oklahoma to Hilton on Saturday, January 28th (3 pm, ESPN+).