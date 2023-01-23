 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Twister Sisters Remain 18th in Latest AP Poll

Revenge game coming up later this week.

By Aiden_Wyatt
/ new
Syndication: The Des Moines Register Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

After a 2-0 week, the Cyclones see no movement in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

Stanford jumps undefeated LSU to get into the top three, as that is the only change we see in the top seven.

Duke took a tumble, falling three spots from 14th to 17th, while North Carolina jumped the highest from 17th to 15th. Overall, not a ton of movement in the poll.

Oklahoma remains the highest-ranked Big 12 team at 14th, followed by just Iowa State as the only other top 25. Texas received votes. Worth noting, this is the first time in the history of the AP Poll that there is no team from the state of Texas. Sad!

Iowa State heads to Fort Worth to take on TCU on Wednesday, January 25 (6:30 pm, ESPN+), before welcoming No. 14 Oklahoma to Hilton on Saturday, January 28th (3 pm, ESPN+).

More From Wide Right & Natty Lite

Loading comments...