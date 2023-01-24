No. 12 Iowa State upsets No. 5 Kansas State

No. 12 Iowa State hosted No. 5 Kansas State in Hilton Coliseum Tuesday night’s Big 12 matchup. The Cyclones came into this contest after a heartbreaking 61-59 loss in Stillwater to Oklahoma State Saturday afternoon. Iowa State beat Kansas State in a close one 80-76. Jaren Holmes led Iowa State with 16 points. Markquis Nowell led Kansas State with 23 points as well.

This game carried more weight than last week’s contest against No. 7 Texas, believe it or not. With Kansas State now a top 5 team, not only did the Cyclones have a chance to creep into the top 10 in the AP poll with a win, but Iowa State also had a chance to tie Kansas State for first place in Big 12 play. Starter Caleb Grill was a game time decision due a back injury he sustained against Texas last Tuesday.

The game started out with Kansas State scoring often and early, as the Wildcats jumped out to a quick 14-10 lead going into the first media timeout.

Gabe Kalscheur had an answer for that as he started and led the Cyclones back in the game after hitting a few shots from the mid range and a long ball from three. The Cyclones went into the locker room trailing 33-31 at half. Kalscheur led Iowa State with 12 points, shooting 5-7 from the field in the first half.

The second half was back and forth for the first six minutes until Jaren Holmes started taking matters into his own hands. Holmes was hitting threes and getting to the rim with ease in the second half as Iowa State pulled out a 10 point lead at the 11:43 mark thanks to a Gabe Kalscheur three.

Iowa State flirted back and forth with the 10 point lead until around the 7:56 minute mark, until Kansas State crept back into the game thanks to a couple of threes by Markquis Nowell and Ismael Massoud.

Gabe Kalscheur made a crucial jumper for the Cyclones to go up 75-71 with 0:48 seconds left and from then on Caleb Grill, Osun Osunniyi, and Jaren Holmes iced the game with free throws. Cyclones win 80-76. Iowa State now 6-2 in Big 12 play and tied for first place with Kansas State.

Iowa State’s next matchup is in the SEC Challenge on Saturday, January 28th vs Missouri in Columbia (ESPN 2) @1:00PM.