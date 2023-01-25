The Mid-Morning Dump: Another Top 10 Win

BIG WIN The men added to their impressive resume last night.
No. 12 Iowa State takes down No. 5 Kansas State ️ @CycloneMBB— ESPN (@espn) January 25, 2023
The Cyclones capture their THIRD AP Top-10 win of the season pic.twitter.com/3ONUUkxgBj
MR. RELEVANT The offensive rookie of the year finalist is officially relevant.
#49ers QB Brock Purdy has officially been named a finalist for offensive rookie of the year pic.twitter.com/wZV2dIfZes— OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) January 25, 2023
GAMEDAY The women take on TCU.
— Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) January 25, 2023
TCU
Fort Worth, Texas
️ Schollmaier Arena
⏰ 6:30 PM
https://t.co/uNwvWtPLUg
️ ️ pic.twitter.com/YSDB9oyHbp
MCDONALD’S ALL AMERICANS Both the men's and women’s recruits had exciting news.
Congrats to our Burger Baller!— Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) January 25, 2023
That’s a BIG (Mac) Honor for @Addy_Brown24 ! #IowaStateWay
pic.twitter.com/xsogHUD3Qu
Crazy what the Lord can do❤️ ❗️#AGTG #BurgerBoy #TMC pic.twitter.com/Tnc6wpNI1y— Omaha Biliew (@BiliewOmaha) January 24, 2023
MVP FINALISTS Who ya got?
The finalists are in ...— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 25, 2023
Who's your MVP this season? pic.twitter.com/QWjJd4q0Ov
MR. RELEVANT AGAIN This is a fun read about your favorite quarterback.
NFL OFFSEASON Who is your team going after?
ELECTRIC ATMOSPHERE High scoring affair in Pittsburgh.
FOUR POINTS AND THE OT WINNER FOR KRIS LETANG IN HIS RETURN pic.twitter.com/oCoctBIKdH— ESPN (@espn) January 25, 2023
