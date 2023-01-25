The Mid-Morning Dump: Another Top 10 Win

Iowa State Athletics

BIG WIN The men added to their impressive resume last night.

No. 12 Iowa State takes down No. 5 Kansas State ️ @CycloneMBB



The Cyclones capture their THIRD AP Top-10 win of the season pic.twitter.com/3ONUUkxgBj — ESPN (@espn) January 25, 2023

MR. RELEVANT The offensive rookie of the year finalist is officially relevant.

#49ers QB Brock Purdy has officially been named a finalist for offensive rookie of the year pic.twitter.com/wZV2dIfZes — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) January 25, 2023

GAMEDAY The women take on TCU.





TCU

Fort Worth, Texas

️ Schollmaier Arena

⏰ 6:30 PM

https://t.co/uNwvWtPLUg



️ ️ pic.twitter.com/YSDB9oyHbp — Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) January 25, 2023

MCDONALD’S ALL AMERICANS Both the men's and women’s recruits had exciting news.

MVP FINALISTS Who ya got?

The finalists are in ...



Who's your MVP this season? pic.twitter.com/QWjJd4q0Ov — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 25, 2023

MR. RELEVANT AGAIN This is a fun read about your favorite quarterback.

NFL OFFSEASON Who is your team going after?

ELECTRIC ATMOSPHERE High scoring affair in Pittsburgh.