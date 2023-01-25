 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Mid-Morning Dump: Another Top 10 Win

It’s a good time to be a Clone.

By RyanHarrison
/ new

Iowa State Athletics

BIG WIN The men added to their impressive resume last night.

MR. RELEVANT The offensive rookie of the year finalist is officially relevant.

GAMEDAY The women take on TCU.

MCDONALD’S ALL AMERICANS Both the men's and women’s recruits had exciting news.

Around the Country

MVP FINALISTS Who ya got?

MR. RELEVANT AGAIN This is a fun read about your favorite quarterback.

NFL OFFSEASON Who is your team going after?

ELECTRIC ATMOSPHERE High scoring affair in Pittsburgh.

More From Wide Right & Natty Lite

Loading comments...