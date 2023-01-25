Twister Sisters Before the Storm: TCU

Last Time Out

Iowa State is back in business after a 64-50 win against Kansas. The Cyclones got a lot of help from players off the bench. It was a full team effort that helped Iowa State stay on top of the Jayhawks.

Ashley Joens led the way with 26 points and 15 rebounds which helped her secure her eighth double-double of the season. Izzi Zingaro really stepped up the game by adding 11 points and six rebounds to the stat sheet. Nyamer Diew and Lexi Donarski were close behind with nine points each.

About TCU

TCU has lost their last seven games which were all against conference opponents. Half of the roster is underclassman so it makes for a young team. While their upperclassmen lead the way in scoring, their bench is going to have to come alive if they want to hang with the Cyclones.

Offensively, TCU is not very impressive. They are currently averaging 60.7 ppg, with a field goal percentage of 37%. The Horned Frogs aren’t the best at capitalizing on free opportunities as well. They rank in the bottom 10% for their free throw point percentage (64.2%), while Iowa State ranks in the top 99% for their free throw percentage (79.2%)

The defensive end is where the Horned Frogs show their athleticism. TCU averages just above nine steals and just below four blocks per game. Iowa State does not have to worry much about this with Emily Ryan bringing up the ball for the Cyclones.

Opponent Player to Watch

Tami Taiwo has spent her last four years playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes. She transferred to TCU as a graduate student, and she has already made massive strides as a Horned Frog. Taiwo has put up big numbers against conference opponents. She racked up 33 points against Texas Tech and 25 points against Oklahoma State. She averages 14.6 ppg while averaging just under three made three pointers per game. She also already has 32 steals on the season averaging just below two steals per game

What Will Happen

The Cyclones will blow this game out of the water. “Hypno toad is a fraud. Clones in fo’.”

Pick Three

Emily Ryan has zero turnovers Nyamer Diew hits three three pointers Izzi Zingaro has another double digit point game

Game Notes

The Matchup: No. 18 Iowa State (13-4, 5-2 Big 12) at TCU (6-12, 0-7 Big 12)

Where: Schollmaier Arena – Fort Worth, Texas

When: Wednesday, January 25th, 2023 - 6:30 pm

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Talent: John Liddle, Janice Dziuk

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network/Varsity Radio App Talent: Noah Wolf, Brett Cooper

Live Stats: StatBroadcast

The Series: Iowa State leads 12-10