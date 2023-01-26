The Mid-Morning Dump: Women’s Basketball Thumps TCU

Iowa State Athletics

THREE-STRAIGHT The Women pick up another dub with a big game coming Saturday.

!



That's three straight Ws, see you at Hilton on Saturday!



pic.twitter.com/tmXv8026pP — Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) January 26, 2023

GOOD VIBES In case you missed Tuesday’s game, it was a lot of fun.

PAY THAT MAN OR WOMAN THE MAX Whoever runs the ISUMBB’s social media deserves a raise after these past few games.

: adjective



1) The ability to perform well on a certain activity at a particular moment, despite external pressures, influences or distractions.



2) @GabrielKalsche1 #Cyclones | #C5C pic.twitter.com/RJYPNUdfaA — Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) January 25, 2023

AND SO IT BEGINS 5 am, 7 am, 9 am, 11 am, it doesn’t matter! It’s going to be packed.

Our game against Kansas on Feb. 4 will air on ESPN.



Tipoff is set for 11 a.m. at Hilton Coliseum.#Cyclones | #C5C pic.twitter.com/8dRHgk3t8D — Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) January 25, 2023

OUR TENNIS TEAM IS MAKING RACKET 15 straight weeks in the rankings isn’t too shabby.

Around the Country

HOOSIERS DADDY MINNESOTA Trayce Jackson-Davis have yourself a game.

Trayce Jackson-Davis continues to play like he's from another planet. 25, 20, and SIX blocks for Indiana on the road against Minnesota.



Playing like someone who knows there's only a few months left to leave a legacy in Bloomington. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 26, 2023

HOMECOMING Ben Simmons was back in the City of Brotherly Love and it did not go as planned for him and the Nets.

Niang locks down Simmons and screams in his face. King shit

pic.twitter.com/HWu6TLtAFt — Tom Turner (@tom_turner00) January 26, 2023

FOOD VS. BALL What happens when a basketball game meets an UberEats worker with no fear?

I have so many question on this. Who ordered food to a basketball game?



How did the delivery person get in the arena and how did he just walk on the court in the middle of the game?



Chaos!



pic.twitter.com/xr0hIBLJZ0 — Jake Marsh (@PMTsportsbiz) January 26, 2023

DAME TIME Damian Lillard has the third most 60+ point games in NBA history after tonight.