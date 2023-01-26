 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Mid-Morning Dump: Women’s Basketball Thumps TCU

Shoutout to the women for getting revenge for our football team.

By Thomas_Turner
Iowa State Athletics

THREE-STRAIGHT The Women pick up another dub with a big game coming Saturday.

GOOD VIBES In case you missed Tuesday’s game, it was a lot of fun.

PAY THAT MAN OR WOMAN THE MAX Whoever runs the ISUMBB’s social media deserves a raise after these past few games.

AND SO IT BEGINS 5 am, 7 am, 9 am, 11 am, it doesn’t matter! It’s going to be packed.

OUR TENNIS TEAM IS MAKING RACKET 15 straight weeks in the rankings isn’t too shabby.

Around the Country

HOOSIERS DADDY MINNESOTA Trayce Jackson-Davis have yourself a game.

HOMECOMING Ben Simmons was back in the City of Brotherly Love and it did not go as planned for him and the Nets.

FOOD VS. BALL What happens when a basketball game meets an UberEats worker with no fear?

DAME TIME Damian Lillard has the third most 60+ point games in NBA history after tonight.

