Noah Pauley officially introduced as receivers coach, Scheelhaase moved to quarterbacks

Friday, Iowa State officially announced Noah Pauley as the team’s wide receivers coach, finalizing the last new addition to the 2023-2024 Iowa State Football coaching staff. The hiring of wide receivers coach, as well as running backs coach Jordan Langs, means that new offensive coordinator and former RBs/WRs coach Nate Scheelhaase will be taking over the quarterbacks room.

Notably, Scheelhaase was a quarterback himself in college (and a good one at that), and should be able to provide a plethora of experience and knowledge to the quarterbacks position room, which has a couple of talented players on the cusp of significant development.

As for Pauley, he was most recently the wide receivers coach at North Dakota State, and helped developed Christian Watson into an explosive receiver that shined for the Green Bay Packers this past season.

Now that the coaching staff is finalized, we can shift our focus to the 2024 recruiting cycle and, soon, spring football practice. We’re just a few months out from seeing the very first glimpses of the team under a revamped coaching staff and without the last few remaining major contributors from the “second chapter” of the Campbell era (the Purdy, Breece, Kolar, Allen, Hutchinson, McDonald, Vance, Johnson, Eisworth group).