Twister Sisters Before the Storm: Oklahoma pt. 2

Last Time Out

Iowa State got revenge for the Cyclone football team in Fort Worth and destroyed the Horned Frogs. The 40-point victory was ISU’s third-largest win ever in Big 12 play, the largest since a 40-point win over Texas in 2001.

Ashley Joens led the way per usual, scoring 19 points while snagging 14 rebounds. Morgan Kane was impressive once again with 13 points and 5 rebounds. Denae Fritz also scored 13 which included a career-high three triples. Lexi Donarski had 10 points and 7 assists of her own, respectively.

About Oklahoma

Obviously, this isn’t the first time the Clonies have met the Sooners. Just under three weeks ago, Oklahoma got the victory on their home floor. Cyclones more importantly lost Stephanie Soares. That was the start of a 5-game winning streak for OU that has since been snapped, but they sit atop the Big 12 with a 16-3 (6-2 Big 12) record.

Oklahoma is still one of the best offensive teams in the country, scoring nearly 86 points per game which ranks 3rd in the country. They’re inside the top 10% in effective field goal percentage, points per scoring attempt, and points per play. Bottomline: they shoot the lights out and they do it quickly. With over 80 possessions per game, they are 3rd in all of college basketball in terms of pace. They live for track meets.

Defensively however, not so great. Since you come to this site for great analysis, I would describe their defense as poopy. Time for a blind resume game!

Hint: Iowa State beat one of these teams by 40 points.

That’s right, TCU’s defense is far better than Oklahoma’s. It is amazing how good they are on offense and how much they struggle on defense. Two different teams on each end of the floor.

Opponent Player to Watch

Last time these teams met, Iowa State did not have an answer for Ana Llanusa. She poured in 23 points on 9-15 shooting, including 4 threes. While she is second on the team in scoring, Llanusa gave this ISU team fits when they met in Norman. She might not be the most consistent scoring option for the Sooners, she is capable of getting hot and leading OU to a victory on any given night.

What Will Happen

Iowa State stays undefeated at home and plays defense. “Sooner? More like later, losers. Clones in fo’.”

Iowa State University - 80

University of Oklahoma - 76

Pick Three

Morgan Kane flirts with a double-double. Ashley Joens dunks on Aubrey Joens. Iowa State hits 10+ threes.

Game Notes

The Matchup: No. 18 Iowa State (14-4, 6-2 Big 12) vs. Oklahoma (16-3, 6-2 Big 12)

Where: Hilton Coliseum – Ames, Iowa

When: Saturday, January 28th, 2023 - 3 pm

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Talent: Larry Morgan, Molly Parrott

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network/Varsity Radio App Talent: Noah Wolf, Jamie Steyer Johnson

Live Stats: StatBroadcast

The Series: Oklahoma leads 43-30