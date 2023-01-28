Burn the Tape, Iowa State Loses 78-61

Something about a bug and a windshield. I’ll say this, when you are down three starters, games get harder to win. Games also get harder to win when the opposing team shoots 13% above their season average from 3-point range.

Missouri wanted this game more, it’s easier for us as fans to say ‘This game doesn’t really matter in the grand scheme of things’, because really, it doesn’t. Iowa State still leads the Big 12 standings, and still should be slotted around a 3-4 seed line going into next week.

However, it seems we’re pretty lost without Caleb Grill on the floor. Not only do we miss his spacing on offense, but Grill has also become a fantastic perimeter defender. We have to find an answer to fluid offense, and suffocating defense with or without Grill.

I’m not putting too much stock into this game; we turned it over 18 times. That’s bad. Missouri was extremely aggressive defensively, and it was a sold-out arena. Mizzou has been wildly inconsistent and certainly needed a resume booster and they got it.

Iowa State finished with only two players in double figures, and it’s the two guys you’d expect, Holmes and Kalscheur. Holmes finished with 19, Kalscheur with 14.

Burn the tape, move on. Iowa State has a quick turnaround, and they’ll find themselves in Lubbock, Texas against a struggling Red Raiders team. That game tips off at 8pm on ESPN2.