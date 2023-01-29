Wrestling: Cyclones Shoot Down #15 Cowboys

Iowa State knocked off Oklahoma State for the second season in a row on Sunday afternoon. The Cyclones won 6 of 10 matches to take the heated dual by a score of 18-11. They are now 5-0 in Big 12 duals — and after this weekend one of just three undefeated teams in the conference (Mizzou and South Dakota State are the others).
The meet started with Caleb Fuessley earning a decisive 10-4 win over Zach Blankenship at 125. After a scoreless first period Fuessley broke the match open with a Dresser Dump late in the second for a takedown and two nearfall.
After pinning a ranked opponent on Friday, Zach Redding was stopped by NCAA finalist Daton Fix in an 8-3 match. Carter Young gave OSU the lead with a 3-0 win over Casey Swiderski at 141. Young got an escape in the second period and rode Swiderski for the entire third period. Both teams were deducted a team point at the end of this one. OSU lost one because head coach John Smith acts like any borderline missed call should be a capital offense. Iowa State’s deduction came because Swiderski left the mat prior to a review being completed and the “official” shaking of hands.
Paniro Johnson got back in the win column at 149. He used a crosswrist roll tilt to snag two back points in the second period. This gave him a 3-1 win over Victor Voinovich. Jason Kraisser fell 3-1 in his match against Big 12 Champion Kaden Gfeller. Kraisser was close to tying the match in the third period, but was unable to complete a reversal.
David Carr took on Wyatt Sheets for the 6th time in their careers, but first time at 165. Carr’s attacks earned him a 5-3 victory. The Cowboys got their last win at 174, when Big 12 Champion Dustin Plott took out Julien Broderson in a 13-7 match. Broderson found his defense in the third period to prevent the major decision.
Marcus Coleman and Yonger Bastida picked up back to back 7-2 wins to put the Cyclones ahead for good. Coleman’s came against Gavin Stika. Bastida’s came over last year’s Big 12 heavyweight runner-up Luke Surber. That’s certainly a quality win for him. Sam Schuyler at heavyweight sealed the meet with a major decision, scoring the only bonus points for either team in the dual.
Iowa State heads east next weekend for a pair of duals against ranked teams. Friday they take on West Virginia. Saturday they head to Pitt for a non-conference meet. That will be a barn burner. For more discussion on this weekend’s wins and the upcoming matches listen to the Sudden Victory Podcast, released every Thursday morning in your Wide Right Natty Lite feed.
