The Mid-Morning Dump: Monday Nightmare

TOP 25 The Cyclones pick up the 25-spot after an impressive win against Baylor.

WHAT’S NEXT? The Cyclones are on the road this week. Oklahoma would be a huge win on the road, TCU seems less likely.

SCUFFLIN RUMBLIN BUMBLIN Five Cyclones ended up on the podium at the Southern Scuffle.

HEARTBREAKING A truly terrifying scene unfolded as Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the football field.

RYAN CLARK I thought ESPN handled and adapted to the situation the best they could. SVP and Ryan Clark had incredible insight and wisdom on the situation. Raw emotion.

MOVING ON This is an awkward transition, so before we get into the rest of it, here’s the link to donate to Damar Hamlin’s toy drive. It has raised over $3 million dollars in the last 24 hours, the goal was $2,500.

DOWN GOES NUMBER ONE Purdue stunned by Rutgers, nobody wants to stay ranked number one this year.

SPIDA GETS 71 Donovan Mitchell racked up the most points since Kobe. 22 made free throws certainly helps bump up that point total.

KLAY GETS 54 It was a bad night to be defending shooting guards. Klay got 54 in a double OT-win.

HERE’S A LOOK AHEAD 2022 is over but the NBA season isn’t even halfway through. Some things to look out for in the Jordan year of 2023.

LINCOLN RILEY GETS COOKED Tulane scorched USC in the final few minutes for an improbable Cotton Bowl victory.