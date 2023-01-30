Cyclones Rise to 12th in AP Poll

After a 2-0 week featuring a clobbering TCU and a revenge game against Oklahoma, Iowa State is ranked 12th in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

POLL ALERT: South Carolina, Stanford, LSU top women's AP Top 25; Ohio State falls eight spots to No. 10 after 3 losses.



Full poll: https://t.co/ZpzgqczgyX pic.twitter.com/wnepc57rwJ — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) January 30, 2023

Ohio State entered the week 19-0 and ranked 2nd in the country, but three losses slipped them to 10th. Stanford rises to 2nd and LSU, who is 20-0, took their spot at 3rd.

The Cyclones saw the biggest rise, going from 18th to 12th, while Ohio State fell the farthest from 2nd to 10th.

Iowa State is once again the highest-ranked Big 12 team, with Oklahoma falling to 20th after back-to-back losses and Texas reappearing in the poll at 24th. Baylor received one vote.

Twister Sisters are back in action on Wednesday, February 1st at Kansas State (6:30, ESPN+) and then they play host to Baylor on Saturday, February 4th (5 pm, ESPNU).