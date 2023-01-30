No. 13 Iowa State suffers meltdown in Lubbock

No.13 Iowa State dropped an embarrassing loss in overtime tonight to a winless Texas Tech squad. Cyclones drop to 6-3 in Big 12 play.

Caleb Grill led the Cyclones with 24 points. Gabe Kalscheur poured in 19 points. Texas Tech’s Kevin Obanor had 24, as well.

Iowa State was outscored 49-32 in the second half and 9-6 in overtime. Iowa State also shot 57% from the free throw line and turned the ball over 17 times.

After the Missouri loss and tonight, Cyclones need to do some soul searching during this week and find their identity before Kansas.

Iowa State returns to action on Saturday, February 4th versus Kansas (ESPN) @ 11AM