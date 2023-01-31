Mid-Morning Dump: Did Anything Happen Last Night?

Iowa State Athletics

OWWWW The Cyclones collapsed in the second half and gave up a 23-point lead, against the 0-8 Texas Tech Red Raiders. We can’t have nice things.

OWWWWWWW Equally as bad, I have to wear yellow on Saturday. Just a reminder, yellow never has, and never will, look good on a grown man. That’s just a fact.

Cyclones, get out your GOLD ️



Saturday (2/4) MBB vs Kansas & WBB vs Baylor GOLD OUT! pic.twitter.com/LAGEbVrATV — Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) January 30, 2023

OWWWWWWWWWW Brock Purdy tore his UCL on Sunday which will sideline him for at least 6 months and will pull his starting job into question more than it already was.

Brock Purdy tore his UCL Sunday and will be sidelined for six months, per @AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/656zmFv2IR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 30, 2023 Around the Country

WHEW Ok I think we’re done with the bad news, I’m sure my most disliked NBA player didn’t drop a 50 burger last night... wait he did? He did... cool cool cool cool cool. Also, a moment of silence for Isaiah Livers.

Highlights from last night's 53 point performance from Luka Dončić in a Mavs 111-105 win vs Detroit. More must see TV from Luka who has 50+ in 4 of his last 17 games pic.twitter.com/c7XyGTbds3 — Mark Followill (@MFollowill) January 31, 2023

Luka telling Isaiah Livers, “Who are you?” has me in literal tears pic.twitter.com/SDNb8pKtqd — Coopz (@Coopz___) January 31, 2023

SUPER BOWL For the second year in a row, I’m so checked out on the NFL. They don’t even have Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg at half time this year, so I’m definitely out.

HERE COMES THE KING LeBron will most likely be the all-time scoring leader before the All-Star break, and he’s playing incredible.

COMING UP The Big 12 conference football schedule releases at 1pm central today.