Mid-Morning Dump: Did Anything Happen Last Night?

*Whistles Inconspicuously

By dylanpaul
Iowa State Athletics

OWWWW The Cyclones collapsed in the second half and gave up a 23-point lead, against the 0-8 Texas Tech Red Raiders. We can’t have nice things.

OWWWWWWW Equally as bad, I have to wear yellow on Saturday. Just a reminder, yellow never has, and never will, look good on a grown man. That’s just a fact.

OWWWWWWWWWW Brock Purdy tore his UCL on Sunday which will sideline him for at least 6 months and will pull his starting job into question more than it already was.

Around the Country

WHEW Ok I think we’re done with the bad news, I’m sure my most disliked NBA player didn’t drop a 50 burger last night... wait he did? He did... cool cool cool cool cool. Also, a moment of silence for Isaiah Livers.

SUPER BOWL For the second year in a row, I’m so checked out on the NFL. They don’t even have Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg at half time this year, so I’m definitely out.

HERE COMES THE KING LeBron will most likely be the all-time scoring leader before the All-Star break, and he’s playing incredible.

COMING UP The Big 12 conference football schedule releases at 1pm central today.

