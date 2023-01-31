 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 Big 12 Schedules Released, Iowa State Schedule Finalized

Finally, we know the whos, wheres, and whens for the 2023 football season.

By Levi Stevenson
Syndication: The Des Moines Register Bryon Houlgrave/The Register, Des Moines Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

After much delay and a great deal of impatience from Big 12 football fans, the conference released their 2023 football schedules today.

We’ll take a deeper dive into everything later on, but here are some quick notables at first glance:

  • No Riot Bowl with West Virginia in 2023.
  • Cyclones get two of the newest members, with road trips to both Cincinnati to face the Fighting Tom Mannings and Provo to take on BYU.
  • Texas likely makes its last-ever (regular season) trip to Ames on November 18th, which should be nice and chilly for the Longhorns.
  • Iowa State will go almost an entire month without a home game, beginning with the TCU game on Oct. 7th and spanning all the way to Kansas on November 4th.
  • October 14th may possibly be your first-ever opportunity to try the sumptuous delicacy that is Cincinnati (Skyline) Chili.

