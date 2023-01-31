Homefield added a bunch of new Iowa State apparel, and it’s awesome.

If you’re not already familiar with The Good Brand, Homefield Apparel, here’s a good chance to get acquainted. When they first started up about five years ago, Iowa State was one of the first schools they added to their collection. Since then, the brand has exploded in popularity because of their vintage apparel for tons of different schools.

Well, they’ve made it back around to Iowa State and added a bunch of new apparel, including ringer tees, joggers (!), and two of the most beautiful pieces of Cyclone apparel these or any eyes have ever seen.

Good luck choosing your favorite item from @HomefieldApparl's new additions to their Iowa State collection.



That long sleeve Hilton Magic shirt and script red hoodie belong in a museum.



Use code: WIDERIGHT at checkout to get 15% off.https://t.co/ut49WnCf62 pic.twitter.com/jcKovoV0QI — Wide Right & Natty Lite (@WideRtNattyLt) January 31, 2023

As the tweet says, you can follow this link and use the code WIDERIGHT to get 15% off your order. I can personally attest to how soft and comfortable Homefield apparel is, and can promise that these will become some of your favorite items in your entire closet.