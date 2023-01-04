Iowa State Men’s Basketball Preview: We’re Talkin’ Oklahoma

The Cyclones’ Last Time Out

Iowa State closed out 2022 with a commanding win against then No. 12 Baylor in Hilton Coliseum 77-62. Senior Gabe Kalscheur led all scorers with 23 points. Kalschuer After not having the best shooting start early in the season, Kalscheur changed that narrative when it mattered most. The Senior shot 5-9 from behind the arc. Senior Caleb Grill was shooting the ball with insane confidence, and the results were outstanding. Grill had 18 points and shot 5-of-9 from three.

Oklahoma’s Last Time Out

The Sooners fell on their home court 70-69 to the Texas Longhorns. The Sooners gave Texas all they could handle and even held the lead at the break. Grant Sherfield lead the Sooners with 22 points.

Player to Watch

The previously mentioned Grant Sherfield is going to be the one to watch in this one. The Nevada transfer is hanging right around his average from the last two seasons with 18 points a game for the Sooners. He is shooting 47% from the field and 52% from deep. He will be a main focus for the Cyclones defensively.

Pick 3

Gabe and Caleb will not put out the same output they did against Baylor Tamin Lipsey has 10 assists Tre King gets in double figures

What Will Happen

This is another tough one to gauge for Iowa State. A week ago KenPom had Iowa State as a 4-point underdog. It’s been showing that way for weeks now. Oklahoma played well against Texas and may have shown they were a lot better than previously thought. If the Baylor game was a preview for the future offensively I think this Iowa State team can be a lot more dangerous than we thought as well. I don’t mean that as in shooting the ball as well as they did but the use of their offensive sets in which they picked Baylor apart. I think it may be a recipe for success for a team that isn’t offensively gifted.

Going on the road is going to be a grind in the Big 12. Already has been after one weekend. I think this is a team that can go into Norman with students on break and steals one before a big showdown in Fort Worth against TCU. Give me Iowa State close and it won’t be pretty.

Iowa State - 62

Oklahoma - 60