The Mid-Morning Dump: Double Gameday

Big games for both hoops squads.

By RyanHarrison
/ new

Iowa State Athletics

GAMEDAY The men take on Oklahoma today.

GAMEDAY The women take on West Virginia at home.

Around the Country

HAMLIN The full story of the young man who has been in all of our thoughts and prayers this week.

PLAYOFF PICTURE The regular season all comes down to this.

USMNT The United States Mens Soccer Team has announced an investigation on manager Gregg Berlhalter.

BOWL RANKS What were the best bowl games this year? CBS has an answer.

GOAT SHOWDOWN Haliburton’s Pacers take on Niang’s 6ers tonight at 6:00.

PREM LEAGUE Four midweek matches today.

