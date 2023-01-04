Last Time Out

Iowa State defeated Texas Tech 81-58 in the BIG 12 opener. This was the Cyclones' fifth straight win over the Red Raiders. The Clones only shot 15.4% from beyond the arc, but they fought hard to bring home a win.

Ashley Joens led the way with 22 points on 8-12 shooting while adding seven rebounds. Lexi Donarski followed close behind with 21 points. Two Cyclones ended the night with double-doubles. Emily Ryan raked up 15 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists, while Stephanie Soares was deadly down low with 16 rebounds and 14 points.

About West Virginia

The Mountaineers sit at 9-3. They are 0-1 in the Big 12 conference with their loss coming from Oklahoma. Their stats aren’t spectacular on paper, but they’re a scrappy team.

West Virginia seems to thrive on the defensive end. The Mountaineers average 11.8 steals a game, ranking them 11th in the country. Off the boards, their defensive rebound rate is 70.6% and they average around 25 defensive rebounds per game. With their aggressive defense, they are able to hold their teams to just 54.3 points per game.

On the other end of the court, West Virginia’s scoring is average. They score around 68 points per game with a field goal percentage of 40.5%. They can be effective with shots inside the arc averaging 48.3% on 2-pointers. Beyond the arc, the Mountaineers struggle, having only a 27% three-point percentage. They’ll have to find other ways to score if they want to stay in the game.

Opponent Player to Watch

Madisen Smith has been excellent for West Virginia. She leads the teams with 13.8 points per game on nearly 43% shooting. She also leads the team in assists (33) and is second on the team for steals (29). This fifth-year senior knows how to work the floor and has been a top performer for the Mountaineers in previous years.

What Will Happen

Iowa State topples the Mountaineers in their conference home opener. Cyclone Magic will be felt by these Cyclonitas. “Country Roads is about the western part of Virginia. Clones in fo.”

Pick Three

Stephanie Soares gets another double-double. Emily Ryan makes a half-court shot at the third-quarter buzzer. Lexi Donarski hits at least four three-pointers.

Iowa State University - 82

West Virginia University - 65

Game Notes

The Matchup: Iowa State (#11) (8-2, 1-0 Big 12) VS. West Virginia (12-1, 0-0 Big 12)

Where: Hilton Coliseum - Ames, Iowa

When: Wednesday, January 4th, 2023 - 6:30 pm

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Talent: Shawn Kenney, Molly Parrott

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network/Varsity Radio App Talent: Noah Wolf, Jamie Steyer Johnson

Live Stats: Stat Broadcast

The Series: West Virginia leads 12-10