Iowa State has landed another 4-star recruit for the 2024 basketball class. This time it is the 7 footer out of South Dakota, JT Rock.

Rock held offers from Iowa, Creighton, Nebraska, Purdue and many others. He was one of the most sought after big men in the 2024 class. While he does have to put on a bit of muscle between now and his arrival in Ames, he certainly is a talented big man that will fortify the post for Iowa State.

Stay tuned to WRNL as more develops.