Big Third Quarter Lifts Cyclones Past West Virginia

A big night for the Twister Sisters in Ames was highlighted by three starters hitting double figures, Ashley Joens (19), Lexi Donarski (15), and Stephanie Soares (13). Soares and Joens each had double-doubles, thanks to 11 boards for Joens and 20 from Soares. Joens hit a pair of threes tonight that put her in first all-time in school history for shots made behind the arc, as well as first in career double-doubles. Donarski also put her name in the record books by reaching 1,000 career points.

1st Quarter

A close first quarter saw Iowa State being able to get to the line and go 4-5 from the charity stripe. While all 16 of West Virginia’s points came from just two players, (Watson and Quinerly each scoring 8) the Clones scoring was split between Ryan (5), Soares (4), Joens (4), Kane (2), and Donarski (2) to take a 16-17 lead into the break.

2nd Quarter

The second quarter was the Lexi Donarski quarter. Donarski shot 5-6 from the floor in the period to add 11 points for the Clones. Outside of Donarski, the team struggled shooting during the quarter with the rest of the team shooting 2-11 from the floor and 0-4 from deep. Thanks to Donarski’s scoring they were able to go into halftime tied.

3rd Quarter

The Twister Sisters really stepped up their defense in the third. West Virginia was held to a rough 0-8 performance from the arc and a total of 11.8% from the floor on the quarter leading to just 4 points. Joens scored 8, while Soares posted 7 boards and 7 points in the quarter. Diew also added 5 of her own. A 14-0 run helped the Clones win the quarter 20-4 and take a big lead into the final quarter of the game.

4th Quarter

In the final quarter, the Clones again held West Virginia below 25% shooting and under 10 points. Despite an uncharacteristic 0-5 performance from deep in the quarter, the Clones still outscored West Virginia with 6 different players getting points. The Clones went on an 8-0 run before letting the reserves get some minutes to end the game, they’d win the quarter 13-9 to get the final of the game to 70-50 and a comfortable win.

Another big win for the Twister Sisters and some big nights for Donarski, Soares, and Joens show why this team is so exciting. Onto the next, at Oklahoma on Sunday when Ashley Joens meets up with her sister Aubrey in Norman (2 pm, ESPN2).

Go Clones!