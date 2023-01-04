Iowa State Snags Road Win In Norman

Iowa State jumped out to an 18-point lead but the Sooners came back to make it interesting. Ultimately, the Cyclones held on to steal an important road win early in the Big 12 slate. Iowa State drops Oklahoma 63-60.

Caleb Grill added another big game to his 2022-2023 resume leading the Cyclones in scoring with 20. Including a huge three late in the game to give Iowa State a 3-point lead late. Oklahoma would make it very interesting fighting for a rebound to pull within one with 6 seconds to go. Osun Osunniyi would ice the game with two huge free throws and the Sooners would miss the last ditched effort at the buzzer.

Iowa State is now 2-0 in conference play as they will head to Fort Worth on Saturday to take on TCU in a huge matchup. Stay tuned to WRNL as the season rolls on.