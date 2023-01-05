The Mid-Morning Dump: Double winner chicken dinner

WINS PLURAL Both ISU basketball programs pick up their second Big 12 wins of the season.
A big second half propels Iowa State to 2-0 in Big 12 play!
ASHLEY JOENS: HOOPER Joens adds to her list of school records.
Congrats to Ashley Joens on two more @CycloneWBB records tonight. She is now Iowa State's career leader in games played (138), points (2,603), field goals (845), free throws (625), 3-pointers (288), double-doubles (55). With 19 more rebounds, she will have that ISU record, too. https://t.co/j9ORNcp40d— M.A. Voepel (@MAVoepel) January 5, 2023
LEXI DONARS1KI The ISU junior scored her 1000th point last night.
Lexi Donarski becomes the 33rd player in Iowa State history to reach 1,000 career points!
OH, WHAT A NIGHT Stephanie Soares joined in on history being made as she grabbed 20 rebounds.
Stephanie Soares has just posted the sixth 20-rebound game in school history! She has her eighth double-double of the season with 13 points and 20 boards.
TENNIS SCHOOL Iowa State is ranked 22nd going into the season.
WRASSLIN’ First rankings of the new year sees ISU having six guys inside the top-ten.
All 10 Cyclones make an appearance.
MAN OF THE PEOPLE Tyrese Haliburton always has time for Cyclone fans.
IT’S UNBELIEVABLE BABY! TCU and Baylor gave us an exhilarating game last night that ended in an incredible defensive play.
UGOOD? UConn drops their 2nd straight game.
HOF The Pro Football Hall of Fame announces the modern-era finalists.
We are excited to share with you our full list of Finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023!— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 5, 2023
SOMEONE CHECK ON DYLAN COON Bulls end the Nets' 12-game winning streak. Sad!
CONTINUED PRAYERS FOR DAMAR HAMLIN What did it look like from Cincinnati’s view?
SHOW YOUR SUPPORT The number climbs to almost $7 million (as of 11 pm Wednesday night) in donations to Damar Hamlin’s charity.
