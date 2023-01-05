 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Mid-Morning Dump: Double winner chicken dinner

Two 2-0 starts in Big 12 play.

By Aiden_Wyatt
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Iowa State Athletics

WINS PLURAL Both ISU basketball programs pick up their second Big 12 wins of the season.

ASHLEY JOENS: HOOPER Joens adds to her list of school records.

LEXI DONARS1KI The ISU junior scored her 1000th point last night.

OH, WHAT A NIGHT Stephanie Soares joined in on history being made as she grabbed 20 rebounds.

TENNIS SCHOOL Iowa State is ranked 22nd going into the season.

WRASSLIN’ First rankings of the new year sees ISU having six guys inside the top-ten.

MAN OF THE PEOPLE Tyrese Haliburton always has time for Cyclone fans.

Around the Country

IT’S UNBELIEVABLE BABY! TCU and Baylor gave us an exhilarating game last night that ended in an incredible defensive play.

UGOOD? UConn drops their 2nd straight game.

HOF The Pro Football Hall of Fame announces the modern-era finalists.

SOMEONE CHECK ON DYLAN COON Bulls end the Nets' 12-game winning streak. Sad!

CONTINUED PRAYERS FOR DAMAR HAMLIN What did it look like from Cincinnati’s view?

SHOW YOUR SUPPORT The number climbs to almost $7 million (as of 11 pm Wednesday night) in donations to Damar Hamlin’s charity.

More From Wide Right & Natty Lite

Loading comments...