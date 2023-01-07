 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sudden Victory (Ep. 7) - Starting 2023 With A Top 5 Matchup In Hilton

Wrestlers Host NCAA’s Premier Dual of the Weekend

#4 Iowa State wrestling is set to host the first Top 5 dual meet in Hilton Coliseum since 2009 when the Arizona State Sun Devils come to town on Sunday. They start the weekend with a Big 12 dual against Wyoming on Saturday. Jacob England and Sam Phillips preview those meets and discuss their takeaways from the limited action at the Southern Scuffle.

