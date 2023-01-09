ESPN Announces Additions to Megacast

The ESPN Megacast is back, and it is bigger than ever.

Ahead of the National Championship Game this evening, which pits the upstart TCU Horned Frogs against the defending title winners in the Georgia Bulldogs, ESPN has announced some changes to their Megacast lineup.

For those unfamiliar with this groundbreaking television achievement, here is an excerpt from ESPN’s Press Room:

“For the ninth consecutive year, ESPN will showcase the College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T using state-of-the-art technology and by deploying the network’s best innovation for the presentation of TCU vs. Georgia on Monday, Jan. 9, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

ESPN’s main telecast will headline the signature MegaCast production, as ESPN offers 12 different presentations of the CFP National Championship Game across ESPN platforms. College football’s dramatic finale from SoFi Stadium will be available in more than 160 countries courtesy of ESPN’s linear and digital platforms.”

Apparently the Worldwide Leader decided there was no reason to stop at 12, however.

Listed below is the additional programming for tonight’s Megacast and the channel where it can be found: