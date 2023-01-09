 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Iowa State slides to 15th in AP Poll

First full week of Big 12 play in the books.

By Aiden_Wyatt
NCAA Womens Basketball: Iowa State Cyclones vs Villanova Wildcats David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

After a 1-1 week, Iowa State is now ranked 15th in the AP Top 25 Poll.

South Carolina remains the unanimous No. 1 team, followed by Stanford and Ohio State once again. UConn, LSU, and Indiana all jumped No. 7 Notre Dame after the Irish’s loss to No. 22 North Carolina. South Carolina, Ohio State, and LSU remain the only unbeatens.

Baylor saw the biggest leap going from 23rd to 18th, while ISU (11th to 15th) and Virginia Tech (9th to 13th) each fell the farthest.

Iowa State is once again the highest-ranked Big 12 team, followed by No. 18 Baylor, No. 19 Oklahoma, and No. 23 Kansas.

The Cyclones are back in action Wednesday, January 11th as they play host to Kansas State (6:30 pm, Big 12 Now on ESPN+).

