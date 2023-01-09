Iowa State slides to 15th in AP Poll

After a 1-1 week, Iowa State is now ranked 15th in the AP Top 25 Poll.

POLL ALERT: No. 24 Illinois cracks women's AP Top 25 for first time since 2000; No. 5 LSU has best ranking since 2009; South Carolina, Stanford remain 1-2.



Full poll:

South Carolina remains the unanimous No. 1 team, followed by Stanford and Ohio State once again. UConn, LSU, and Indiana all jumped No. 7 Notre Dame after the Irish’s loss to No. 22 North Carolina. South Carolina, Ohio State, and LSU remain the only unbeatens.

Baylor saw the biggest leap going from 23rd to 18th, while ISU (11th to 15th) and Virginia Tech (9th to 13th) each fell the farthest.

Iowa State is once again the highest-ranked Big 12 team, followed by No. 18 Baylor, No. 19 Oklahoma, and No. 23 Kansas.

The Cyclones are back in action Wednesday, January 11th as they play host to Kansas State (6:30 pm, Big 12 Now on ESPN+).