 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

This Week in GIFs: Iowa State Beats TCU

A resounding home win on Jack Trice Legacy Day

By CYHusker
/ new
TCU v Iowa State Photo by David K Purdy/Getty Images

Jack Trice Legacy game vibes were immaculate.

The weather was absolutely perfect.

The Cyclones started the game by getting two interceptions.

A touchdown drive was keyed by a Stevo Klotz reception?

The first half really was rather boring.

Wait, we blocked a punt??

Abu Sama broke free for a huge touchdown run.

Me adding up the Cyclone defense’s interceptions.

TCU got a garbage score late but was never really in it.

Night game Jack Trice Stadium is different.

Outside Texas and Oklahoma, the Big 12 is, well.

Let’s mess around and get to 6 wins, shall we?

Next Up In Iowa State Football

Loading comments...