Filed under: Iowa State Football This Week in GIFs: Iowa State Beats TCU A resounding home win on Jack Trice Legacy Day By CYHusker Oct 10, 2023, 1:00pm CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: This Week in GIFs: Iowa State Beats TCU Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by David K Purdy/Getty Images Jack Trice Legacy game vibes were immaculate. The weather was absolutely perfect. The Cyclones started the game by getting two interceptions. A touchdown drive was keyed by a Stevo Klotz reception? The first half really was rather boring. Wait, we blocked a punt?? Abu Sama broke free for a huge touchdown run. Me adding up the Cyclone defense’s interceptions. TCU got a garbage score late but was never really in it. Night game Jack Trice Stadium is different. Outside Texas and Oklahoma, the Big 12 is, well. Let’s mess around and get to 6 wins, shall we? Next Up In Iowa State Football Iowa State Football Post-Mortem: TCU Iowa State Handles TCU Down the Pipe & Natty Lite (Ep. 162) - Moving on from Oklahoma to TCU, critical five-game stretch for Iowa State 2023 Iowa State Football Preview: TCU Defensive Players to Watch: TCU @ Ames College Offensive Players to Watch: TCU @ Ames College Loading comments...
Loading comments...