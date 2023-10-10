Litecast: A Dominant TCU Win, Playoff Baseball, and Brock Purdy Owning the NFL

Matt and Austin break down all the positives from Iowa State’s 27-14 win over TCU in the Jack Trice Legacy Game on Saturday night. The run game looks good. Rocco Becht is protecting the ball. The defense is a takeaway machine. We discuss if this will continue to build into some winnable road games. Plus, Matt gets to wax poetic about the Twins making a run in the MLB playoffs. Brock Purdy officially owns the NFL but we’re still speculating on what the haters will say next. Also we briefly touch on the reemergence of Gonzaga to the Big 12 rumors.