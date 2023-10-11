Three Things We Learned: TCU

Things Feel Normal?

That was about as “normal” as an Iowa State football has felt over the past couple seasons. The Cyclones were able to move the ball through the air and on the ground. Aside from a few missed tackles, the defense eventually clamped down on TCU and snuffed out whatever offensive momentum they had built in the first half. It was a very Matt Campbell game and the plan worked to perfection. I don’t think anyone on Saturday was too mad about it either. Let’s see if they can make it a trend over the next few weeks.

Sama/Sanders Show

The offense has started to find its feet a bit here over the last three weeks, and now some of these position groups should do the same, specifically the running back room. While I think Cartevious Norton has some talent, it is apparent there are two guys that stand out from the rest of the pack here. Abu Sama and Eli Sanders should be getting 99% of the carries split between the two and allow for some consistency in the backfield. I have clamored for Sama to get most of the carries, but I want to toss Sanders in now after his last two games. Just stop rotating four running backs, because it’s clunky as hell.

Jack Trice Legacy Game

Make this game a once-a-year tradition and schedule it for the first home game in October. From the uniforms to the weekend activities and the gameday atmosphere, the weekend was fantastic. While we honor the legacy of Jack Trice by playing in a stadium named after him, why not add a night/week where we do it every year? Have some pregame festivities honoring the man and cap it off with a game wearing the same uniforms as this past weekend. Book it now.