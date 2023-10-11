Defensive Players to Watch: Iowa State @ Cincinnati

I actually called one right for once! Please, let’s just bask in the glory of being able to say “I told you so” for the first (and last time) this season.





Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week



️ ️ pic.twitter.com/HUv2QsDAik — Iowa State Football (@CycloneFB) October 9, 2023

Iowa State: Defensive Line - Joey Petersen

Last week, despite having to face a formidable opponent, Joey was able to hold his own on the line. He recorded a total of five tackles, two of which were for a loss, one of them being a crucial 4th-and-1 play where he tackled TCU quarterback Chandler Morris behind the line of scrimmage, resulting in a loss and turnover on downs. Despite being a three-man front, the defensive line did everything they could against a power-run team. Although they allowed Emani Bailey to run for 152 yards, they prevented him from scoring, sticking to the “bend, don’t break” mentality.

!



Exclamation point on a perfect day.



pic.twitter.com/9te1K3uQLp — Iowa State Football (@CycloneFB) October 8, 2023

The upcoming game will be similar to the previous one, but with slight variations. Joey and the defensive line will have to be flexible and strong to stop the 3-headed monster backfield from scoring, while also putting enough pressure on Cincinnati quarterback Emory Jones. Since Emory’s statistics are similar to Rocco’s, it will be a true test of determination for the defensive line to be as disruptive as possible.

Cincinnati: Dontay Corleone

When talking with Bearcat Matt about UC’s defense, it sounded like their strengths and weaknesses are the opposite of ours. Their defensive line is very strong, with a decent linebacker core, but their secondary is atrocious. While Dontay Corleone is the primary focus on the line, there’s a chance that Malik Vann, Jowon Briggs, or Eric Phillips may also steal the show.

Dontay has recorded 17 total tackles, with five of them resulting in tackles-for-loss. He has also obtained two sacks, each averaging nine yards. He has demonstrated the ability to work through double blocks. However, Iowa State doesn’t allow many sacks and is still trying to figure out its run block. Therefore, if Dontay wants to make a significant impact against Iowa State, he needs to remain patient and keep fighting.