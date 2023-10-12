 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Mid-Morning Dump: Atta-Boy, Harper

This Bryce Harper guy is pretty good.

By Thomas_Turner
Iowa State Athletics

IT’S GETTING CLOSER With Media Day here, the season is less than 30 days away!

TJ DOING TJ THINGS Six games into the season and TJ Tampa continues his excellence.

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR? Is it too early or can we give her the award already?

Around the Country

HARPER IS KING Harper and the Phillies straight up bullied the Braves yesterday.

NIANG SQUAD RISE UP Nothing to see here, just a bunch of NBA legends.

BATTLE OF TEXAS The Rangers and Astros will face in the postseason for the first time ever.

AND THERE IT IS! Connor Bedard’s first goal picture is straight up hilarious.

More From Wide Right & Natty Lite

