The Mid-Morning Dump: Cyclones Win, Browns Beat 49ers

HUGE ROAD WIN. The Cyclones dominated Cincinnati on the road.

5 BIG PLAYS. From Saturdays win.

WHAT HE SAID. Hear from CMC after the win.

GOOD. The Cyclones were in all 3 phases.

BIG 12 POWER RANKINGS. ISU is on the rise.

HOOPS RECRUITING. Jamarion Batemon likes Iowa State.

TENNIS. ITA Regionals update.

SOCCER. The Cyclones beat Kansas State.

Around The Country

CFB. Winners and losers from week 7.

GOOD BAD UGLY. From the Big 12 from Heartland College Sports.

OREGON. Lost a close one to Washington.

COLORADO. Blew a 29-0 lead. And the refs were tired of their PA announcer.

DISGRACE TO COLLEGE FOOTBALL. Iowa failed again on their drive to 325.

Another week, another update on the Drive to 325!



Iowa needed 24 points at Wisconsin.



It got 15 :(



Like the government, I have to redistribute the missed points.



Can the Hawkeyes do it?#SaveBrian https://t.co/C2erJ2mw6p pic.twitter.com/y40HuRzvDO — Bud Elliott (@BudElliott3) October 15, 2023

USC IS WHO WE THOUGHT THEY WERE. They aren’t that good.

CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES. Expert predictions.

IS RUSS DONE? People are saying.

TYREKE HILL. Will be getting fined for this celebration.

49ERS LOSE. And CMC is now hurt.

JIMMY G HURT TOO. Against the Patriots.