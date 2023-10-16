Big 12 Power Rankings: Week Seven

1. Oklahoma (6-0) (3-0 Conf.)

Coming off the bye week, the Sooners are ranked #6 and back home for their next opponent. Oklahoma is averaging 32.8 points per game while averaging 219.8 yards on the ground. The Sooners have gotten on track to start this season and will look to continue their momentum.

This Week: vs. UCF

2. Texas (5-1) (2-1 Conf.)

The Longhorns are also coming off their bye after their matchup with Oklahoma. Texas should have no problem getting back on track with Houston next up on their schedule. Texas will look to beat up on some conference opponents before the College Football Playoff Rankings.

This Week: @ Houston

3. Iowa State (4-3) (3-1 Conf.)

After the blowout loss to Oklahoma, the Cyclones have bounced back in a big way. They defeated TCU then went on the road and took it to Cincinnati during their homecoming, beating them 30-10. Rocco Becht threw for two touchdowns while rushing for one as well. The defense came to play once again, snatching two interceptions and racking up two sacks on the day. Jayden Higgins hit his first 100-yard mark of the season, reaching 172 yards on six receptions. Iowa State now rides into their bye week with the vibes on the up and up!

This Week: Bye Week

4. Kansas State (4-2) (2-1 Conf.)

After an ugly loss last week, the Wildcats showed up in Lubbock in a big way. A 38-21 victory occurred with a potential new breakout QB on the horizon. Avery Johnson came in and showed out to say the least. Johnson rushed for 91 yards and five touchdowns (yes 5)! Will Howard struggled once again and Kansas State had no problem switching it up. Kansas State may have something with their new freshman QB as they head deep into the season.

This Week: vs. TCU

5. West Virginia (4-2) (2-1 Conf.)

Wow, that’s one way to lose a game. The Mountaineers scored on an unbelievable drive with just 12 seconds remaining. No shot they lose, right? Right? Well, as faith would have it, that West Virginia magic was put out by Houston. Donovan Smith lobbed one up and instead of hitting it down, the Mountaineers’ defenders gave the Cougars a chance and they came through with the hail mary. A crazy finish to a game, and a brutal way for West Virginia to lose their win streak.

This Week: vs. Oklahoma State

6. Oklahoma State (4-2) (2-1 Conf.)

Gundy has these boys ready to play! After a 2-2 start, the Cowboys hit the bye and then hit the state of Kansas. They secured two wins against each K-State and Kansas and are back to winning ways. After blowing their lead, Oklahoma State bounced back by scoring 12 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to comeback and win 39-32. Ollie Gordon II led the way on the ground, running for 140 yards and a touchdown. It was a hard fought win for the Cowboys as they hit the road looking for another W.

This Week: @ West Virginia

7. TCU (4-3) (2-2 Conf.)

In his first start at TCU, Josh Hoover did not disappoint. He threw for 439 yards and four touchdowns on the day. An incredible game from the freshman, as he led the Horned Frogs to a 44-11 blowout win of BYU. TCU led this game the entire way and had control through all four quarters. They racked up 584 total yards of offense while the defense started off the game with a pick-6 of Kedon Slovis. TCU owned the day and got back in the win column.

This Week: @ Kansas State

8. Kansas (5-2) (2-2 Conf.)

Still no Jalon Daniels and it’s proving to be a problem. Justin Bean did everything he could, throwing for 410 yards and five touchdowns, but it just wasn’t enough. Kansas struggled to get stops throughout the game and blew a lead late to fall to Oklahoma State 39-32. The defense was a known problem heading into the season and it continues to be a major issue. Hopefully Daniels get can back healthy with help from this bye week as they face Oklahoma in two weeks.

This Week: Bye Week

9. BYU (4-2) (1-2 Conf.)

From the first throw of the game, BYU did not stand a chance in this game. They got blitzed out of the gates and were bullied into a 44-11 loss. Coming off a bye week one would think BYU would have had a better shot at this one. The Cougars couldn’t do anything on offense and could not stop the Horned Frogs on defense. Slovis completed less than 50% of his passes, threw for just 152 yards with zero touchdowns and one interception.

This Week: vs. Texas Tech

10. UCF (3-3) (0-3 Conf.)

After their three-game losing streak, the Golden Knights got a bye to recover. Now UCF has to put on their big boy pants and head to Norman. It will not be easy for UCF to right the ship especially with facing this Oklahoma team who will excellent on both sides of the ball.

This Week: @ #6 Oklahoma

11. Texas Tech (3-4) (2-2 Conf.)

After two straight wins the Red Raiders fell at home to K-State 38-21. They forced the Wildcats to make a change at quarterback and boy did that spark something. Texas Tech was unable to stop backup quarterback Avery Johnson who rushed for five total touchdowns. Jake Strong really struggled for Tech, throwing three interceptions on 28 pass attempts. They led just once in the game and were outscored 21-0 in the last 17 minutes.

This Week: @ BYU

12. Baylor (2-4) (1-2 Conf.)

Baylor is back this week after having their bye week which was much needed for them. They hit the road against a struggling Cincinnati team. It’s a very winnable game for the Bears who need it to help them get back to .500. They do have some work to do, needing a win this week and next week against the Cyclones to just get back to an even record. Baylor has put themselves in a tough situation for the rest of the season.

This Week: @ Cincinnati

13. Houston (3-3) (1-2 Conf.)

Well that’s one way to get your first conference win. After allowing a go-ahead score we just 12 seconds left, the Cougars turned on the win now mode. Donovan Smith’s miracle hail mary could not have come at a better time. Smith threw for four touchdowns while also rushing for one as well. Smith’s excellent game, along with plenty of luck worked well together to help Houston finally get back to the win column.

This Week: vs. #8 Texas

14. Cincinnati (2-4) (0-3 Conf.)

There is simply no good vibes in Cincinnati right now, especially for the Bearcats. Emory Jones continues to have bad game after bad game, as he threw two interceptions and just completed 14 of his 26 passes against Iowa State. The Bearcats couldn’t stop the Cyclones throughout he air or move the ball consistently on them. It’s now a four-game losing streak for Cincinnati and things could only get worse down the road. The bright side, the Bearcats are back home for another chance to get a victory.

This Week: vs. Baylor