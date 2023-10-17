The Mid-Morning Dump: Cowboys win, Phillies Rake

THE BEST PG IN AMERICA Emily Ryan was named to the Nancy Lieberman Award Watch List, which goes to the nation’s best point guard.
SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK.
@ChaseContreraz is the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week— Iowa State Football (@CycloneFB) October 16, 2023
BAYLOR KICKOFF TIME.
Keep 2:30 open next weekend.— Iowa State Football (@CycloneFB) October 16, 2023
COWBOYS BOUNCE BACK. Dallas went to LA and got a win over the chargers to ease the tension.
PHILLIES SMASH INTO GAME ONE WIN.
KYLE SCHWARBER ARE YOU KIDDING?!— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 17, 2023
RANGERS TAKE HOLD OF ALCS. Texas is on a heater and now has a 2-0 lead in the ALCS over Houston.
A’S OWNER BLASTED. Trevor May is retiring and absolutely blasted the A’s on the way out.
Former A’s pitcher Trevor May retired then ripped the team’s owner John Fisher— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 17, 2023
“Take mommy and daddy’s money somewhere else… If you’re gonna be a greedy fuck, own it. There’s nothing weaker than being afraid of cameras.”pic.twitter.com/v2k4HeWq5L
