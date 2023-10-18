 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Mid-Afternoon Dump: Media Day

Almost basketball season.

By RyanHarrison
Iowa State Athletics

HAPPY MEDIA DAY Big Rob, Tamin, and Otz hit KC today

FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK Avery Gillahan has won Big 12 freshman of the week

COACH TALK I cannot wait for Otzelbasketburgerball

Around the Country

SEASON OVER Anthony Richardson is out for the year

GOLDEN OLDIES It is the year of the old guy in Fantasy Football

MICAH PARSONS The Cowboys star is calling out media after the treatment of his team and quarterback

USMNT The Nations League Quarterfinals are set

