The Mid-Morning Dump: Playoff Baseball is Here

Iowa State Athletics

WE DID NOT WIN. The Cyclones got roughed up by the Sooners.

NO DEFENSE. A great summary of the defensive struggles on Saturday.

SATURDAY PFF GRADES. From the game.

KICKER. Chase Contreraz is having a good season.

VOLLEYBALL DROPS FIRFST. Slits a weekend series against Baylor.

#6 BYU VISITS. For a soccer match.

GOLF. The Cyclones are 5th in the Fighting Irish Classic.

Around The Country

T-SWIFT. I’m very sorry that I have to link this.

MLB PLAYOFFS. The stage is set for October.

BEARS. Ouch, that was painful.

JUSTIN HERBERT. Hurts finger but they get the win.

KENNY PICKET HURT. A knee injury that didn’t look good.

HARRY HITMAN. Was huge in the Vikings first win of the season.

USC. Beat Colorado in a thrilling game.

IRISH. Hung on for a win over Duke.

CFB OVERREACTION. From a fun weekend.

OLE MISS. Finally won a big game over LSU.

DISAPPOINTING TEAMS. In college football this year.

MIGGY. Played his final game on Sunday.