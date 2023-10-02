The Mid-Morning Dump: Playoff Baseball is Here

WE DID NOT WIN. The Cyclones got roughed up by the Sooners.
NO DEFENSE. A great summary of the defensive struggles on Saturday.
SATURDAY PFF GRADES. From the game.
KICKER. Chase Contreraz is having a good season.
VOLLEYBALL DROPS FIRFST. Slits a weekend series against Baylor.
#6 BYU VISITS. For a soccer match.
GOLF. The Cyclones are 5th in the Fighting Irish Classic.
T-SWIFT. I’m very sorry that I have to link this.
MLB PLAYOFFS. The stage is set for October.
BEARS. Ouch, that was painful.
JUSTIN HERBERT. Hurts finger but they get the win.
KENNY PICKET HURT. A knee injury that didn’t look good.
HARRY HITMAN. Was huge in the Vikings first win of the season.
USC. Beat Colorado in a thrilling game.
IRISH. Hung on for a win over Duke.
CFB OVERREACTION. From a fun weekend.
OLE MISS. Finally won a big game over LSU.
DISAPPOINTING TEAMS. In college football this year.
MIGGY. Played his final game on Sunday.
