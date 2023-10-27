ESPN Picks Up CyHawk Dual

Iowa State announced on Twitter Friday morning that its annual rivalry dual against Iowa will be broadcast nationwide on ESPN. The family of networks has put big time duals on ESPNU in the past, but typically the mothership is reserved for the NCAA tournament and Big 12 finals.

The matchup between the two programs has always been heated, but especially in recent years as Iowa State climbs back to its former glory. Both teams await NCAA decision on gambling infractions. David Carr looks to lead his team to victory in his final season as a Cyclone. Another major story line will be Iowa State freshman Cody Chittum taking the mat after training in Iowa City for the past year. The former #1 Pound for Pound recruit was taking a gray shirt and training with the Hawkeye Wrestling Club. His relationship with the coaching staff fell out following their recruitment of the polarizing Ferrari brothers. Many Hawkeye fans immediately flipped on their prized recruit.

The CyHawk dual will take place Sunday November 26th at 2 PM. They open the season November 5th against Cleveland State — a meet which will take place at David Carr’s high school in Ohio. Be on the look out for previews and much more wrestling content as WRNL gears up for another year on the mat.