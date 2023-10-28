Betting the Big 12: Week 9

Well, last week could have gone better. In addition to the column not being anywhere close on most of the picks, our lock, Iowa, lost on the invalid fair catch. There’s been plenty said about it online, most of which is not accurate. But as questionable as the ruling may have been, we don’t get our money back for it. Iowa State is back in action with a winnable game. The top half of the conference is mostly taking form. Even the newbies are looking more competitive. As soon as I think I have an understanding about the Big 12, things change. On to week 9!

THE GAMES

#6 Oklahoma (7-0) at Kansas (5-2)

Kickoff: 11:00am | TV: FOX | The Line: Oklahoma -9.5

Last week had to have been a wake up call for Oklahoma, or maybe it was something more? I’m not sure what to take from that. I do know that Kansas can score points, and an early kick at home is ripe for an upset. The Jayhawks are due to pull one off.

Pick: Kansas +9.5



Houston (3-4) at Kansas State (5-2)

Kickoff: 11:00am | TV: ESPN2 | The Line: Kansas State -17.5

Dana all of a sudden went from the worst team in the league to beating West Virginia and playing Texas to a practical draw in 8 days. K-State is really building something though. They look like they’re starting to separate from the pack as the 3rd best team in the conference.

Pick: Kansas State -17.5



West Virginia (4-3) at UCF (3-4)

Kickoff: 11:00am | TV: FS1 | The Line: UCF -7

UCF gave it everything they had and came up short. If you believe in letdown spots that come after losses, this is one of them. The ‘Eers need this one to get back on track.

Pick: West Virginia +7



Iowa State (4-3) at Baylor (3-4)

Kickoff: 2:30pm | TV: ESPN+ | The Line: Iowa State -3

This one is easy. Rocctober is not over yet and Iowa State is the better team. Am I scared that Baylor opened as a favorite and this has been bet up so much? A little. But not enough to be swayed.

Pick: Iowa State -3



BYU (5-2) at #7 Texas (6-1)

Kickoff: 2:30pm | TV: ABC | The Line: Texas -20

Quinn Ewers isn’t playing, right? Texas might be way better than BYU but the backup making his first career start, when we don’t even know if he’s good, isn’t worth laying that many points.

Pick: BYU +20



Cincinnati (2-5) at Oklahoma State (5-2)

Kickoff: 7:00pm | TV: ESPN2 | The Line: Oklahoma State -7.5

Mike Gundy is a regular miracle worker. Remember when this team lost by 26 at home to South Alabama?

Pick: Oklahoma State -7.5



LOCK OF THE WEEK SO GOOD IT SHOULD BE ILLEGAL ACCORDING TO THE IOWA GAMING COMMISSION

USC -10.5 at Cal

What’s the cure to losing back-to-back games against super physical opponents? Well it hopefully will be playing Cal. USC should score, what, 70 points in this game? It’s a total bounce back and Caleb Williams should have no trouble scoring.



NFL LOCK OF THE WEEK

Bengals +4 at 49ers

Brock Purdy has a concussion and most likely will not play this game. Is it the Shanahan system? Or is he actually good? He’s actually good. Sam Darnold isn’t covering in this spot. Purdy would.



PARLAY OF THE WEEK FOR CINCINNATI FANS

Cincinnati to win a conference game + Wisconsin does not win the Big Ten West (+100)



Season record: 36-36-2 (-3.6 units)