This Week in GIFs: No Defense in Loss to Oklahoma

Sad GIFs are back again

By CYHusker
Iowa State v Oklahoma Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images

What playing Oklahoma has been like under Matt Campbell:

What Saturday’s game was like:

The offense started the game with a pick-6 on the first drive.

And then scored 20 first-half points.

And then did nothing in the second half.

Rocco Becht made some bad throws.

The offense did finally hit some big plays.

The game felt close, and Iowa State was still down 20 at half.

Is the defense cooked? Is Heacock washed? Are we screwed?

Heacock coaching the tackling drills in practice this week:

Dillon Gabriel was sitting in the pocket all game long like:

Big vibes at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday.

