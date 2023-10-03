Filed under: Iowa State Football This Week in GIFs: No Defense in Loss to Oklahoma Sad GIFs are back again By CYHusker Oct 3, 2023, 1:00pm CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: This Week in GIFs: No Defense in Loss to Oklahoma Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images What playing Oklahoma has been like under Matt Campbell: What Saturday’s game was like: The offense started the game with a pick-6 on the first drive. And then scored 20 first-half points. And then did nothing in the second half. Rocco Becht made some bad throws. The offense did finally hit some big plays. The game felt close, and Iowa State was still down 20 at half. Is the defense cooked? Is Heacock washed? Are we screwed? Heacock coaching the tackling drills in practice this week: Dillon Gabriel was sitting in the pocket all game long like: Big vibes at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday. Next Up In Iowa State Football Three Things We Learned: Oklahoma Iowa State Football Preview: Oklahoma Defensive Players to Watch: Iowa State @ Oklahoma Offensive Players to Watch: Iowa State @ Oklahoma This Week in GIFs: Victory Against Oklahoma State Iowa State Football Post-Mortem: Oklahoma State Loading comments...
